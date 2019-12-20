App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank moves Hyderabad DRT to recover dues from Karvy

The Hyderabad DRT has asked Karvy to repay the dues within 15 days, failing which the firm's properties will be attached.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
ICICI Bank headquarters in Mumbai
ICICI Bank headquarters in Mumbai
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Bank has approached Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) in Hyderabad to recover dues from Karvey Stock Broking. The broking firm owes Rs 629 crore to the private lender.

In an order issued on December 20, the Hyderabad DRT has asked Karvy to repay the dues within 15 days, failing which the firm's properties will be attached. The DRT has also restrained Karvy from any transfer of these assets.

Karvy Group's former Chairman & Managing Director C Parthasarathy and director Rajat Parthasarathy have been issued notices to submit their passports, restraining them from leaving the country during the case proceedings. They have also been asked to disclose their assets to the Tribunal.

Close

The next hearing of the case will be held on January 9, 2020.

related news

After being denied any relief from the markets regulator earlier this month, lenders decided to approach the DRT to recover loans by sale of broker's assets that were pledged with the banks.

"Karvy's promoters pledged their own stake and other assets which are around worth of Rs 5,000 crore," a source had earlier told Moneycontrol.

The DRT comes under the ambit of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002, which allows banks and other financial institutions to auction assets to recover bad loans.

The Karvy case came to light after it emerged that it had pledged securities of its clients to raise as much as Rs 2,300 crore by passing them off as its own.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 06:29 pm

tags #Banks #Business #Companies #DRT #ICICI Bank #Karvy Broking

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.