App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Bank lowers lending rates by 10 bps

The rates have been cut across all tenors under the marginal cost of funds- based lending rate (MCLR) system, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank has cut its lending rates by 0.10 percent across all maturities, sources said on September 4.

The rates have been cut across all tenors under the marginal cost of funds- based lending rate (MCLR) system, they said.

With this cut, which comes amid repeated RBI nudges to slash rates, the total quantum of rate reduction by the bank since April goes to 0.20 percent.

Close

Under the revised rates, effective September 1, the bank's one-year MCLR will come down to 8.55 percent, while the overnight MCLR will be 8.30 percent.

related news

The one-year MCLR is considered important from a retail loans perspective, as all of a bank's long-term loans like home loans, are linked to this rate.

Its larger rival HDFC Bank's one-year MCLR stands at 8.60 percent as of now, while the same for third largest private sector lender Axis Bank is at 8.55 percent.

ICICI Bank had last reviewed its interest rates in the first week of July, when it affected a 0.05 percent reduction.

It can be noted that the RBI has been disappointed with banks for not passing on the lower rates to borrowers, despite its four successive rate cuts of 1.10 percent in 2019 and 0.85 per cent since April.

According to RBI, banks have passed on only under 0.30 percent benefits to borrowers till August as against 0.75 percent of its cuts. Banks say it takes time for its liabilities to get re-priced which results in the delay in the transmission of RBI's moves.

The RBI has suggested linking of loan rates to external benchmarks like its repo rate as an alternative to take care of its concerns. The state-run lenders have responded to this call, but the private sector ones are yet to move.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #ICICI Bank #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.