ICICI Bank investigation poses risks to reputation and financial profile of the bank: Fitch

An investigation into allegations that ICICI Bank (BBB-/Stable/bbb-) extended a loan with a potential conflict of interest raises questions over the bank's governance and creates reputational risks, according to Fitch Ratings.

The country’s largest private lender is facing tough questions from the media and its investors relating to Rs 3,250-crore loan given to Videocon Group, whose promoter Venugopal Dhoot had founded a firm in partnership with Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar.

Fitch will closely monitor developments, and would take appropriate rating action if risks to the banks' reputation and financial profile were to rise considerably…Other regulatory sanctions are also possible, depending on the outcome of the investigation, the rating agency said.

“The presence of the bank's CEO on this credit committee - and the bank's reluctance to support an independent probe - have, in our opinion, created doubts over the strength of its corporate governance practices,” Fitch ratings said in a report on Monday.

It added, “The investigation could also undermine investor confidence in the bank, with potential implications for funding costs and liquidity in an extreme scenario, although its status as a systemically important bank implies it will benefit from some form of state support.

Currently, investigative agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the matter to check any misconduct or violation of company’s codes and governance standards.

ICICI's board and Chairman, in two separate statements, have denied any wrongdoing, highlighting that the loan was underwritten in accordance with the bank's credit standards and was extended with the approval of credit committee and was part of a consortium involving over 20 banks.

“Meanwhile, there is a potential risk of financial penalties, as well as legal action, if the investigation comes up with findings against the bank,” the agency said.

A significant portion of the loan has since become a non-performing asset (NPA). Further, losses on the loan in question would be unlikely to significantly undermine ICICI's financial profile - in particular, its core capitalisation would remain strong even if the loan were completely written off.

The allegations were first highlighted by a whistleblower shareholder in a blog in October 2016.

This was highlighted last month in the media, at a time when high bad loans were plaguing the he banking sector, some of which have been linked to fraudulent lending.

Fitch believes corporate governance at private banks, such as ICICI, is generally stronger than at state-owned banks due to better-qualified board members and more professional management.

“Moreover, compensation structures at private banks are more performance-oriented, while a large and diversified investor base encourages greater management accountability. These assumptions could come under question if the investigations expose misconduct at ICICI.”

Further, ICICI banks' rating is underpinned by relatively strong capitalisation and profitability. Core capitalisation was 14.2 percent in December 2017, among the highest in the sector.