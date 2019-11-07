App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 08:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Bank expands branch network in Tamil Nadu

As part of its network expansion plan, the bank plans to open 450 new branches of which 385 have already been set up.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector ICICI Bank on Thursday said it has opened 23 new branches in Tamil Nadu during this fiscal year.

As part of its network expansion plan, the bank plans to open 450 new branches of which 385 have already been set up.

The 23 new branches were set up in places like Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai and Kanyakumari.

Close

The new branches were also set up in unbanked villages like Alagarai in Tiruchirappalli and Arupathy in Nagapattinam district, ICICI Bank said in a statement.

related news

With the setting up of new branches, the total number of branches in Tamil Nadu was 508 and extension counters along with 1,650 ATM networks.

Commenting on the opening of new branches, ICICI Bank executive director Anup Bagchi said, "Our strategy is to set up branches where business activity emerges.

In line with this strategy, we have expanded our branch network by setting up 23 branches across the state".

The year 2019 also marks the bank's inauguration of its first retail branch in the city ICICI Bank currently has 5,260 branches across the country, the statement added.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 07:19 pm

tags #ICICI Bank

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.