ICICI Bank enables opening of current accounts digitally in a few hours

ICICI Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, announced the launch of its digital application facility on smartphones and tablets that enables bank officials to open current accounts of self-employed individuals and businesses in a few hours.

“Equipped with this unique digital account-opening-application, bank officials can now capture information about the customer and the business digitally and verify KYC documents in real-time, at the premise of the customer in a convenient and secure manner. With this, customers can now enjoy a faster and smoother account opening experience with the bank, without the hassle of arranging lengthy paper-work like physical photographs and photocopies of KYC documents of themselves and their firm,” ICICI Bank said in a statement.

Once all the relevant details are captured in the digital form, a summary of the account opening form and most important terms & conditions is required to be signed physically by the customer as a one-time authentication.

This facility can be used to open current accounts of various kinds of businesses including proprietorship, partnership, private & public limited companies as well as limited liability partnership firms, among others in a few hours, the bank said.

It added that the digital application has ‘Optical Character Recognition’ (OCR) technology that recognises written characters in documents and auto-populates them in the digital application seamlessly and accurately.