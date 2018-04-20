App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 20, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank enables opening of current accounts digitally in a few hours

Digital account-opening-application allows bank officials to capture information about the customer and business digitally and verify KYC documents in real-time

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, announced the launch of its digital application facility on smartphones and tablets that enables bank officials to open current accounts of self-employed individuals and businesses in a few hours.

“Equipped with this unique digital account-opening-application, bank officials can now capture information about the customer and the business digitally and verify KYC documents in real-time, at the premise of the customer in a convenient and secure manner. With this, customers can now enjoy a faster and smoother account opening experience with the bank, without the hassle of arranging lengthy paper-work like physical photographs and photocopies of KYC documents of themselves and their firm,” ICICI Bank said in a statement.

Once all the relevant details are captured in the digital form, a summary of the account opening form and most important terms & conditions is required to be signed physically by the customer as a one-time authentication.

This facility can be used to open current accounts of various kinds of businesses including proprietorship, partnership, private & public limited companies as well as limited liability partnership firms, among others in a few hours,  the bank said.

related news

It added that the digital application has ‘Optical Character Recognition’ (OCR) technology that recognises written characters in documents and auto-populates them in the digital application seamlessly and accurately.

tags #AI #banking #Business #Digital #ICICI Bank

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.