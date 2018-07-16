App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Bank decides to postpone AGM by a month

The meeting has been rescheduled to September 12 as against the earlier schedule of August 10.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Bank has decided to postpone its annual general meeting (AGM) by a month amidst independent enquiry conducted by Justice B N Srikrishna on alleged cases of impropriety against the bank's CEO Chanda Kochhar.

"We wish to update that the change in AGM date and the consequent changes in record dates was necessitated due to the sequencing of general meeting dates within the listed entities of ICICI Group," the bank said in filings to stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, Kochhar has gone on leave till the completion of an external enquiry into alleged conflict of interest in extending loans to some corporates like Videocon.

Kochhar and her family members are facing allegations of quid pro quo and conflict of interest with respect to a loan extended to certain entities, including the Videocon group.

Multiple agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and regulator Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), are already probing the alleged lapses involving Kochhar and her family members.

The current tenure of Kochhar, who has been at the helm since 2009 and has been on annual leave for some time now, ends next March.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 05:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

