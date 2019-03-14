Icertis hires former Microsoft, Intel Executive Shreesh Dubey

Cloud enterprise contract management provider Icertis has announced the appointment of Shreesh Dubey as Senior Vice President of Product Management. Shreesh brings three decades of experience in cutting-edge technology roles from leading companies such as Microsoft and Intel.

As the SVP of Product Management, Shreesh will drive the next phase of expansion and innovation across the Icertis product line. He will be responsible for charting out the product roadmap for the award-winning Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform and associated contract-centric business applications. With deep domain expertise delivering enterprise SaaS solutions and highly relevant experience leading agile product development teams, Shreesh has the required skillset to continue the company's hyper-growth, the company reports.

"Icertis has redefined the CLM category, and the Icertis Contract Management platform has set the high bar for a CLM product. But, we have just begun to scratch the surface," said Neal Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Icertis. "Shreesh's invaluable experience delivering innovative SaaS solutions at a global scale will help us drive innovation and growth even more aggressively, and further extend our lead in the market. I am beyond thrilled to have Shreesh join the Icertis team and look forward to his contributions to our mission of becoming the contract management platform of the world."

Shreesh joins Icertis from the Microsoft Azure Cloud and AI Division where he held several senior management positions working on the industry-leading Microsoft Azure platform. Prior to that, Shreesh spent more than 15 years at Intel where he held senior roles in support, marketing and product development organizations.

"When the opportunity to join the leading company in the fast-growing CLM market came along, I knew I had to take a look," said Shreesh. "Icertis has a clear vision to transform the foundation of commerce and has assembled an incredible team to make it happen. These combined with the company's commitment to a values-driven approach to doing business meant it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up!"