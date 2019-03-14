App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 07:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Icertis hires former Microsoft, Intel Executive Shreesh Dubey

Icretis is the leading provider of enterprise contract management in cloud.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Cloud enterprise contract management provider Icertis has announced the appointment of Shreesh Dubey as Senior Vice President of Product Management. Shreesh brings three decades of experience in cutting-edge technology roles from leading companies such as Microsoft and Intel.

As the SVP of Product Management, Shreesh will drive the next phase of expansion and innovation across the Icertis product line. He will be responsible for charting out the product roadmap for the award-winning Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform and associated contract-centric business applications. With deep domain expertise delivering enterprise SaaS solutions and highly relevant experience leading agile product development teams, Shreesh has the required skillset to continue the company's hyper-growth, the company reports.

"Icertis has redefined the CLM category, and the Icertis Contract Management platform has set the high bar for a CLM product. But, we have just begun to scratch the surface," said Neal Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Icertis. "Shreesh's invaluable experience delivering innovative SaaS solutions at a global scale will help us drive innovation and growth even more aggressively, and further extend our lead in the market. I am beyond thrilled to have Shreesh join the Icertis team and look forward to his contributions to our mission of becoming the contract management platform of the world."

Shreesh joins Icertis from the Microsoft Azure Cloud and AI Division where he held several senior management positions working on the industry-leading Microsoft Azure platform. Prior to that, Shreesh spent more than 15 years at Intel where he held senior roles in support, marketing and product development organizations.

related news

"When the opportunity to join the leading company in the fast-growing CLM market came along, I knew I had to take a look," said Shreesh. "Icertis has a clear vision to transform the foundation of commerce and has assembled an incredible team to make it happen. These combined with the company's commitment to a values-driven approach to doing business meant it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up!"
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 07:07 pm

tags #BFSITech #Business #Companies #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Rupee Closes at Seven-Month High Against US Dollar on Robust Foreign I ...

'Unfortunate' if Single-make Balls Are Being Seriously Considered - Ga ...

As Congress Seeks Views on Alliance in Delhi, AAP Says It Might Be Too ...

US Human Rights Report Faults Saudi Arabia in Khashoggi Killing, Avoid ...

1st Meeting on Kartarpur Corridor 'Constructive': Pakistan Foreign Off ...

Kamal Nath Govt to Withdraw Cases Slapped Against Farmers During BJP R ...

Dipa Qualifies for Final Round of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Excessive Hygiene Can Cause Antibiotic Resistance

Ajay-Alia Join Rajamouli's Telugu Action Film RRR, Aamir to Star in Fo ...

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

BJP MPs top attendance charts in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi's absence at ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

UNSC members may be forced to take "other actions" on Masood Azhar lis ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex take a breather, end flat after a strong r ...

Nifty Bank hits record high again: Analysts recommend these banking st ...

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

China's blocking of Masood Azhar's listing at UN as terrorist is not a ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

Avengers: Endgame trailer — Surviving superheroes, including Captain ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Public sector behemoths delay salaries: Firms like BSNL, MTNL, HAL, TI ...

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Kalank: Aditya Roy Kapur looks valiantly ready to fight a troop

Clash of the titans: Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ...

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena file for divorce post trial separation

Indian Premier League 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders start off their offi ...

Aamir Khan announces Forrest Gump remake in Hindi on his 54th birthday ...

Sonali Bendre resumes cancer treatment with positive Instagram post
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.