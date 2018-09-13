App
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2018 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IBM and IIT-Bombay join hands to advance artificial intelligence research

The AI Horizons Network is a group of IBM researchers, world-class faculty and top graduate students working together on a series of advanced research projects and experiments designed to accelerate the application of AI, machine learning

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

IBM and IIT Bombay have joined the AI Horizons Network, a research group at the technology giant as part of a multi-year collaboration to advance artificial intelligence research.

As part of the collaboration, teams will investigate new techniques for knowledge representation across documents, graphs, charts and other forms of multi-media content.

The AI Horizons Network is a group of IBM researchers, world-class faculty and top graduate students who work together on a series of advanced research projects and experiments designed to accelerate the application of artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing and related technologies.

The collaboration between IBM and IIT Bombay will be used to help develop new AI applications in key industries such as financial services, retail and healthcare, which rely heavily on rich, multi-modal content.

Domain-specific chatbots will be developed as part of the partnership, as well as the exploration of new, domain-neutral training approaches which could enable faster, more efficient training of AI systems.

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay has a long history of leadership in data mining and information retrieval systems.

By joining the AI Horizons Network, IIT Bombay's faculty and top graduate students will join hands with AI scientists from IBM Research India to advance and accelerate the application of AI, machine learning, natural language processing and related technologies to business and industry.

"Over its 20-year history, IBM Research-India has been at the forefront of research advances in technologies like AI and blockchain. We have always had strong collaborations with the leading academic institutions in India,” said Arvind Krishna, senior vice-president, Hybrid Cloud and director, IBM Research.

With this, IIT Bombay has become the first institution outside North America to join the IBM AI Horizons Network.

“This partnership will enable IIT Bombay faculty to work in collaboration with researchers around the world on the frontiers of artificial intelligence focusing on industrially relevant problems and provide access to large data sets. We look forward to fruitful collaboration, which will make a significant impact on the field.”

Globally, eight leading universities working on the project are Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Renesselaer Polytechnic Institute, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Michigan, Universite de Montreal, University of Maryland at Baltimore County, UC San Diego and University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
First Published on Sep 13, 2018 03:05 pm

tags ##artificialintelligence #IBM #IIT Bombay

