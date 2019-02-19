App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

I-T department raids Divi's Laboratories premises

The company said the raids were conducted by the officials of Income-Tax Department under Section 132 of the Income-Tax Act.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on February 19 said income tax department has conducted raids at its premises, including its head office and manufacturing sites, between February 14-18.

The company said the raids were conducted by the officials of Income-Tax Department under Section 132 of the Income-Tax Act.

"The company has extended full cooperation to the officials during the search and provided all the information sought. The search operation concluded on February 18, 2019 and no irregularities have been found," Divi's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Established in 1990, Divi's is a leading manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients offering products in over 95 countries.

The company's shares were trading 0.66 percent up at Rs 1,585 on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Companies #I-T department #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.