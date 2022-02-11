I am very happy that N Chandrasekaran's tenure has been extended, he richly deserves it: Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy welcomed Tata Sons’ move to extend Chairman N Chandrasekaran's tenure for five more years, stating that his tenure at TCS and Tata Sons has been very lustrous.

"Chandrasekaran is a highly respected and successful corporate leader in India. His tenure at both TCS and Tata Sons has been very lustrous. I am very happy that his tenure has been extended by another five years. He richly deserves it. My best wishes to him and Tata Sons," Murthy, one of the doyens of corporate India, told Moneycontrol in an email response.

His comments came after the board of Tata Sons on February 11 decided to extend the tenure of Chandrasekaran for a period of five years.

"Mr. Ratan. N. Tata who was a special invitee to this meeting expressed his satisfaction with the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Mr. N Chandrasekaran. He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period. The Board members commended the performance of the Executive Chairman and unanimously approved the reappointment of Mr. N Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years," the company said in an official statement.

Chandrasekaran’s present term as the chairman was scheduled to come to end this month.

“It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase,” Chandrasekaran said.

Murthy and Chandrasekaran are known to have close ties and deep respect for each other, even as they competed in the software services industry. Four years ago, Murthy and Chandrasekaran took stage together to speak to students of NIT Trichy at their convocation. N Chandra is an alumnus of the institute, where he did his Masters in computer applications. They both stressed the importance of value systems during their address.