App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 06:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai to hike prices by up to Rs 20,000 from January

HMIL sells a range of car models, including popular Santro, i10, sedans Verna and Sonata, in India priced between Rs 2.89 lakh and Rs 26.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) will increase prices of its products across all models by up to Rs 20,000 from January to offset pressure of input costs on account of rupee depreciation and inflationary trends.

The quantum of price increase will vary from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 across all models, the company said in a statement. HMIL sells a range of car models, including popular Santro, i10, sedans Verna and Sonata, in India priced between Rs 2.89 lakh and Rs 26.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Commenting on the price hike, HMIL Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Rakesh Srivastava said: "In these adverse market conditions there is continuous increase in input costs on account of rupee depreciation and inflationary trends. This has made the price increase inevitable."

Close

He said the company has been absorbing most of the costs but it is now compelled to consider the price increase. The price increase across all the models would come into effect in January 2014, the company added.

related news

Already other automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Mercedes, BMW, Audi and Honda have announced that they would increase prices of their products from next month citing similar reasons.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 17, 2013 03:19 pm

tags #Audi #BMW #Business #Hyundai #MahindraMahindra #Maruti Suzuki #Mercedes #Tata Motors

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.