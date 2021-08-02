MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Hyundai sales up 46% in July at 60,249 units

The company had sold 41,300 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement. Domestic sales were up 26 percent to 48,042 units as against 38,200 units in July 2020, the company added.

PTI
August 02, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) reported a 46 percent increase in total sales at 60,249 units in July.

The company had sold 41,300 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement. Domestic sales were up 26 percent to 48,042 units as against 38,200 units in July 2020, the company added.

Exports increased to 12,207 units last month as compared with 3,100 units in July last year, the auto major said.

The company's domestic sales in July were backed by strong performance of newly launched model Alcazar and other products like Creta, i20 and Venue, Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg stated.

"A positive growth momentum is clearly visible in the passenger vehicle industry with the stabilisation of macro-economic factors, good monsoons and increase in consumer shift towards personal mobility," he added.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #Hyundai
first published: Aug 2, 2021 09:45 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.