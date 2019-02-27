App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Hyundai Motor says to lift auto operating margin to 7% by 2022

The automaker said it also plans to invest 45.3 trillion won ($40.48 billion) over the next five years.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Hyundai Motor Co said on February 27 it plans to boost the core automotive businesses' operating profit margin to 7 percent by 2022, compared with 2.1 percent in 2018, as part of its mid- to long-term plan.

The automaker said it also plans to invest 45.3 trillion won ($40.48 billion) over the next five years in research and development, capital expenditure and future growth areas such as autonomous driving technologies, vehicle electrification and mobility services.

($1 = 1,119.0500 won)

 
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 12:48 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Hyundai #world

