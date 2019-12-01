Hyundai Motor sales up 7% in November

The company had sold 56,411 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday reported a 7.2 percent increase in total sales at 60,500 units in November.
Domestic sales were up 2 percent at 44,600 units as against 43,709 units in November 2018, the company added.
Exports stood at 15,900 units in the last month, up 25.2 percent from 12,702 units in November 2018.
