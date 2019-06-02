App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2019 04:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai domestic sales fall 5.6% to 42,502 units in May

Hyundai had registered domestic sales of 45,008 units in May 2018, it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Hyundai Motor India on June 2 said its domestic sales declined 5.6 percent in May this year to 42,502 units from the year-ago period. Hyundai had registered domestic sales of 45,008 units in May 2018, it said in a statement.

However, the company's total sales (domestic and exports) grew by 5.5 percent helped by strong exports.

Total sales stood at 59,102 units in May 2019 as compared with 56,016 units in the year-ago period, the statement said.

Hyundai exported 16,600 units in May 2019 as against 11,008 units in the same month last year, an increase of 50.8 percent
First Published on Jun 2, 2019 04:00 pm

