Hyundai discontinues diesel sedans ahead of implementation of BS-VI norms

South Korean automaker Hyundai is pulling the plug on its diesel-run sedans as the industry inches toward the implementation of the second phase of Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission norms. The decision comes in the wake of increased cost of diesel vehicles and a rise in the demand for petrol fuel options.

The sales numbers, according to data from the industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, don’t look good for Hyundai’s diesel options in hatchbacks and sedans, which stood at 1.4% of total sales in April-February FY23 as compared with 11.4% in FY20.

At the beginning of the transition to BS-VI standards in April 2020, leading carmakers in the Indian market, including Maruti Suzuki, Skoda-Volkswagen, and Renault-Nissan ceased producing diesel vehicles. However, Hyundai continued marketing its diesel-run SUVs, of which, 70-75 percent is comprised of sales of Tucson, 60 percent of Alcazar, 40 percent of Creta, and 15 percent of Venue.

Moneycontrol News