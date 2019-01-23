Hyundai Corporation forays into consumer durables market in India

South Korea's Hyundai Corporation has ventured into the Indian market with a wide range of products in electronics and home appliances such as smart LEDs, air-conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators.

The company will focus on market research, product innovation and talent acquisition in India for work in areas like artificial intelligence, technology and energy-efficiency.

Akshay Dhoot, CEO, Hyundai Electronics said, “With the vision to deliver seamlessly integrated technology to every household, we have brought in a wide range of Hyundai’s electronics and appliances to India."

He added that India is one of the key emerging markets with a burgeoning consumer durables segment and Hyundai is committed to giving Indian consumers exposure to smart goods technology and product diversification methodologies, manufacturing cutting-edge goods.

Hyundai Corporation is a South Korean multinational headquartered in Seoul, South Korea and was established in 1976 as an import and export-trading house of the Hyundai Group.