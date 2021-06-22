Hybrid Offices: Wipro Lighting partners with Enlighted to provide IoT solutions

Lighting solutions firm Wipro Lighting has partnered with Internet of Things (IoT) solutions Enlighted for commercial buildings to deliver smarter workplaces as India Inc slowly returns to work from the office.

As part of this partnership, Wipro Lighting and Enlighted are integrating their solutions and technologies to create smarter buildings across multiple customer segments.

Anuj Dhir, Vice-President & Business Head-Wipro Lighting said that post the pandemic, organisations are looking at hybrid workplaces.

"Enlighted's cloud-based sensor technology integrated with our lighting solutions will help in the challenges when employees come back to the office," he added.

Explaining further, Dhar said there could be sensor-based lighting, space utilisation and to ensure social distancing is being maintained.

"They can control the lighting especially now since all employees wouldn't be present in the office at the same time," he added.

The solution will be customised depending on the individual workplace requirements. Here, touchless and contactless will be the key.

Dhar added that segments like manufacturing spaces and healthcare institutions will be benefited from this partnership.

For instance, missing patients in a hospital can be located by the bluetooth sensors present in the intelligent lighting.

Enlighted IoT sensors are being integrated with Wipro’s luminaires, forming the backbone for Wipro’s Smart Space Solutions.

Here, Enlighted’s cloud-connected smart sensors, distributed through lighting fixtures and under desks, create a dense infrastructure collecting data about what is happening in the building multiple times per second. This data is available for use in software applications through APIs – provides utilization analytics, location services for people and assets, and insights into how buildings are being used in real-time.

The real-time data drives analytics and powers Wipro’s Smart Space Solutions including Space Utilization (density of usage, social distance issues), Asset Tracking, Way Finding, and Colleague Finding.

Together the integrated solutions are aimed to improving operating efficiencies and occupant experiences, enhance productivity, and optimize resource and asset use.

The company said in a statement that the integration of the Enlighted sensors into Wipro’s LED luminaires saves up to 85 percent lighting energy for consumers and also reduces overall utility costs.

"Optimising the investment in real estate, enhancing productivity and occupant experience, ensuring healthy and safe spaces is our key focus. Our collaboration with Enlighted will help us push the boundaries of IoT technology and show the world how it can solve many of the workplace management and energy optimization problems we are facing today to build a better future together," he said.

Azheem Haseeb, Vice-President of Sales – Enlighted, said that their solutions can swiftly support businesses to implement technology that supports employees as they return to the office while laying the foundations of long-term digital transformation in workplaces.

By embedding Enlighted sensors into Wipro luminaires, it will not only enable integration with the existing systems but also detect motion trails through heat mapping and deliver safe and healthy workspaces, which is the need of the hour during the pandemic.