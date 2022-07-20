HUL’s Q1 performance indicates large FMCG players gaining out of inflation

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) beat market expectations with a 14 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit and a 20 percent YoY increase in net revenue

The company’s performance in the quarter was backed by a number of factors, but most notably by market share gains in various categories and a jump in sales by volume even as reduced the weight of some packaged products.

According to securities firms tracking the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, HUL’s performance is an indication that the big FMCG companies are set to gain from the inflationary scenario given their ability to better navigate the challenge.

“HUL’s superior performance is a sheer outcome of market outperformance, which in turn is a result of (1) large players benefitting from inflation in commodity-sensitive categories and (2) continued work on category development (both formats and premiumisation). There was some benefit of (impacted) bases albeit not altering the underlying trend,” said a note by ICICI Securities.

Despite consumers switching to cheaper and generic products from more expensive brandnames, HUL gained market share in over 75 percent of its portfolio during the quarter. Sales volumes jumped 6 percent YoY even as it reduced weights of of several of its packaged products to protect margins given the steep inflation in commodities.

HUL’s Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) grew 14 percent, Jefferies wrote in a note, adding that the performance beat its own as well as consensus estimates.

This was led sales volumes and came despite a 2-3 percentage point impact of “grammage reduction in the low unit products,” said Jefferies.

HUL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,391 crore in the June quarter (Q1), a jump of 13.85 percent YoY over the Rs 2,100 crore profit it posted in the same period last year. The company's revenue rose 19.46 percent YoY to Rs 14,331 crore.

The company's EBITDA margin during the period was 23.2 percent and declined by 110 basis points YoY and 144 basis points QoQ. The gross margin dropped 327 basis points YoY and 212 basis points QoQ.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Cost cutting, reducing pack sizes

Smaller players in the FMCG are expected to gain in an inflationary scenario as consumers switch to cheaper products as they trim household budgets.

Yet, several small FMCG companies suffered a decline in sales volumes in recent months, showed data from data analytics and brand consulting firm Kantar. For instance, South Indian detergent bar brands Ponvandu and Oorvashi lost 17 percent and 8 percent of their sales by volume, respectively, in February, March and April compared to the same period last year, Kantar data showed.

The overall detergent bar category grew 2.3 percent in the period, according to Kantar.

The ability of large FMCG companies to contain inflation through cost-cutting measures, reduction of their product weights and other initiatives helps them gain market share over the unorganized segment and smaller brands, who have to resort to price hikes to save their margins.

“When inflation hits, the small pack of an established brand becomes more lucrative than the large pack of a local brand as the price differential shrinks. This, in turn, negatively hits the local brands to an extent,” said Kantar.

HUL CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta indicated the trend in a conversation with Moneycontrol in April.

“When times are tough, people can’t afford to waste money. And when they can’t afford to waste money, they go after trusted large brands, provided they are accessible,” Mehta said.

“We straddle the price benefit pyramid. Even if there is downgrading, we have brands to cater to that,” he added.

Inflationary concerns remain

HUL’s management expects inflationary pressure to persist for another quarter and indicated that commodity price rise may be higher sequentially in the September quarter than in the June quarter.

“In June quarter, the net material inflation was about 20 percent of our total cost. In the September quarter, the impact on the books would be based on the inventory that we have booked already and if the prices taper down going ahead then we will see an impact coming in our books from the December quarter onwards,” Mehta said.

According to the company’s management, price rises in the commodity markets accelerated sequentially in the June quarter and prices of most commodities are already at very high levels.

“While the correction in some commodities like palm oil happened in the end weeks of June, we had already secured our inventory and incurred high costs on it,” said Ritesh Tiwari, executive director of finance and chief financial officer at HUL.

“Due to consumption of this inventory (in Q2) and many other commodities like crude oil, caustic soda and plastics, whose prices remain elevated, our September quarter net material inflation will be higher than June quarter,” he added.

The price of crude oil, according to HUL, was up 60 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the June quarter, while caustic soda was 125 percent higher. The prices of other key commodities – palm oil and polyethylene – were up 50 percent and 25 percent YoY in the June quarter, respectively.