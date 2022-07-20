English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    HUL’s Q1 performance indicates large FMCG players gaining out of inflation

    HUL reported a net profit jump of 14 percent in the quarter gone by. The June quarter, unlike other inflation-impacted periods, saw HUL’s sales by volume increase. Analysts say the better-than-expected performance by HUL helped by market share gains.

    Devika Singh
    July 20, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST
    REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

    REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) beat market expectations with a 14 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit and a 20 percent YoY increase in net revenue

    The company’s performance in the quarter was backed by a number of factors, but most notably by market share gains in various categories and a jump in sales by volume even as reduced the weight of some packaged products.

    According to securities firms tracking the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, HUL’s performance is an indication that the big FMCG companies are set to gain from the inflationary scenario given their ability to better navigate the challenge.

    “HUL’s superior performance is a sheer outcome of market outperformance, which in turn is a result of (1) large players benefitting from inflation in commodity-sensitive categories and (2) continued work on category development (both formats and premiumisation). There was some benefit of (impacted) bases albeit not altering the underlying trend,” said a note by ICICI Securities.

    Despite consumers switching to cheaper and generic products from more expensive brandnames, HUL gained market share in over 75 percent of its portfolio during the quarter. Sales volumes jumped 6 percent YoY even as it reduced weights of of several of its packaged products to protect margins given the steep inflation in commodities.

    Close

    Related stories

    HUL’s Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) grew 14 percent, Jefferies wrote in a note, adding that the performance beat its own as well as consensus estimates.

    This was led sales volumes and came despite a 2-3 percentage point impact of “grammage reduction in the low unit products,” said Jefferies.

    HUL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,391 crore in the June quarter (Q1), a jump of 13.85 percent YoY over the Rs 2,100 crore profit it posted in the same period last year. The company's revenue rose 19.46 percent YoY to Rs 14,331 crore.

    The company's EBITDA margin during the period was 23.2 percent and declined by 110 basis points YoY and 144 basis points QoQ. The gross margin dropped 327 basis points YoY and 212 basis points QoQ.

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    Cost cutting, reducing pack sizes

    Smaller players in the FMCG are expected to gain in an inflationary scenario as consumers switch to cheaper products as they trim household budgets.

    Yet, several small FMCG companies suffered a decline in sales volumes in recent months, showed data from data analytics and brand consulting firm Kantar. For instance, South Indian detergent bar brands Ponvandu and Oorvashi lost 17 percent and 8 percent of their sales by volume, respectively, in February, March and April compared to the same period last year, Kantar data showed.

    The overall detergent bar category grew 2.3 percent in the period, according to Kantar.

    The ability of large FMCG companies to contain inflation through cost-cutting measures, reduction of their product weights and other initiatives helps them gain market share over the unorganized segment and smaller brands, who have to resort to price hikes to save their margins.

    “When inflation hits, the small pack of an established brand becomes more lucrative than the large pack of a local brand as the price differential shrinks. This, in turn, negatively hits the local brands to an extent,” said Kantar.

    HUL CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta indicated the trend in a conversation with Moneycontrol in April.

    “When times are tough, people can’t afford to waste money. And when they can’t afford to waste money, they go after trusted large brands, provided they are accessible,” Mehta said.

    “We straddle the price benefit pyramid. Even if there is downgrading, we have brands to cater to that,” he added.

    Inflationary concerns remain

    HUL’s management expects inflationary pressure to persist for another quarter and indicated that commodity price rise may be higher sequentially in the September quarter than in the June quarter.

    “In June quarter, the net material inflation was about 20 percent of our total cost. In the September quarter, the impact on the books would be based on the inventory that we have booked already and if the prices taper down going ahead then we will see an impact coming in our books from the December quarter onwards,” Mehta said.

    According to the company’s management, price rises in the commodity markets accelerated sequentially in the June quarter and prices of most commodities are already at very high levels.

    “While the correction in some commodities like palm oil happened in the end weeks of June, we had already secured our inventory and incurred high costs on it,” said Ritesh Tiwari, executive director of finance and chief financial officer at HUL.

    “Due to consumption of this inventory (in Q2) and many other commodities like crude oil, caustic soda and plastics, whose prices remain elevated, our September quarter net material inflation will be higher than June quarter,” he added.

    The price of crude oil, according to HUL, was up 60 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the June quarter, while caustic soda was 125 percent higher. The prices of other key commodities – palm oil and polyethylene – were up 50 percent and 25 percent YoY in the June quarter, respectively.
    Devika Singh
    Tags: #Downtrading #Hindustan Unilever #HUL #HUL Q1 #HUL Q1 earnings #inflation
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 05:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.