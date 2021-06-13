HUL’s 'Mission Hope' delivering oxygen concentrators to homes in 10 cities

Oxygen concentrator (Representational image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hindustan Unilever's Mission Hope, an initiative by the company to deliver oxygen concentrators to those in need at homes, has now been extended to 10 cities.

Initially, the company had launched the programme in partnership with KVN Foundation and Portea in May, in the worst-hit cities of Delhi, Lucknow, and Bengaluru. Now, it is also available in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Kozhikode as well.

“HUL’s Mission HO2PE is now successfully operational in ten cities across India, helping Covid patients get access to oxygen concentrators promptly, efficiently and free of cost,” a company spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

As part of the initiative, the company airlifted about 5,500 oxygen concentrators into India and is operating under a "borrow-return-use" model. After use, the concentrators are sanitised, serviced and provided to the next set of people in need.

The second coronavirus wave led to a record surge in daily infections, with patients struggling for hospital beds and medical oxygen. As the virus affects the respiratory system, hundreds and thousands of people needed oxygen support.

After the pandemic, the oxygen concentrators would be donated to hospitals and primary healthcare centres, the spokesperson said.

To create awareness about its Mission Hope, HUL is tapping digital and social media and putting out public service announcements in print media as well. To amplify the impact, it has also reached out to doctors and medical professionals across ten cities.

Apart from these cities, HUL made oxygen concentrators available to Covid-19 patients through hospitals and primary healthcare centres in semi-urban and rural areas. The company is also donating over 1,000 concentrators and more than 40 ventilators directly to private and government-operated medical facilities in 16 states, the spokesperson said.

The company is facilitating as well as covering the cost of vaccination of its outer core of around 300,000 people, including those who work for suppliers, distributors as well as Shakti Ammas in rural areas. HUL has also set up isolation facilities across its over 30 manufacturing units–most of them in rural parts of India.

Several other companies, too, have come up with a string of efforts to aid the country in its fight against the unprecedented health crisis by donating oxygen concentrators, cylinders and even setting up makeshift hospitals.