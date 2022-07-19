HUL sees inflation rising further in September quarter

Sustained price rise in key commodities such as crude oil, crude-linked derivatives, barley and coffee and a deflating rupee are expected to result in higher inflation in the months ahead even as prices of a few commodities such as palm oil inch down, the management of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) indicated at a post-earnings press briefing on July 19.

“In June quarter, the net material inflation was about 20 percent of our total cost. In the September quarter, the impact on the books would be based on the inventory that we have booked already and if the prices taper down going ahead then we will see an impact coming in our books from the December quarter onwards,” Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and MD, HUL said.

According to the company’s management, the commodity markets have inflated further sequentially in the June quarter and prices of most commodities are at very high levels.

“While the correction in some commodities like palm oil happened in the end weeks of June, we had already secured our inventory and incurred high costs on it,” said Ritesh Tiwari, executive director finance and chief financial officer, HUL.

“Due to consumption of this inventory (in Q2) and many other commodities like crude oil, caustic soda and plastics, whose prices remain elevated, our September quarter net material inflation will be higher than June quarter,” he added.

The price of crude oil, according to HUL, was up 60 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the June quarter, while caustic soda was 125 percent higher. The prices of other key commodities – palm oil and polyethylene – were up 50 percent and 25 percent YoY in the June quarter, respectively.

Demand concerns remain

The slowdown in demand, a trend which emerged in the first quarter of FY22, continues to mar the rural as well as urban economy, said the company’s management. According to Nielsen data, the sales volume of the FMCG segment de-grew by 5 percent in the quarter gone by. Value growth of seven percent was recorded in Q1 of FY23, however, it was mostly price-led.

Mehta indicated that while the urban regions were faring better than rural India, it was mostly on account of base impact. “Last year, urban India witnessed a slowdown due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the region has seen recovery as compared to that same period in FY22 and hence urban is looking better than rural areas,” he said.

Mehta, however, also added that over a three-year period the volume growth of both urban and rural regions remains flat.

The FMCG segment is now pinning its hopes on the monsoon, which has remained below expectation in some regions so far in the country.

“There are still pockets of the country, especially, the central belt, where the monsoon has not been good so far. But if it covers up going ahead then it will be one good factor,” said Mehta.

The government initiatives such as fertiliser subsidy should also benefit the economy and help the country out of this crisis, said the HUL CEO.

Earnings beat expectations

HUL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,391 crore in the June quarter (Q1), a jump of 13.85 percent YoY, as compared to the Rs 2,100 crore posted in the same period last year. The company's revenue from operations rose 19.46 percent YoY to Rs 14,331 crore in Q1 FY23.

The company's EBITDA margin during the period stood at 23.2 percent and declined by 110 basis points YoY and 144 basis points QoQ , while its gross margins dropped 327 basis points YoY and 212 basis points QoQ.

“Numbers are better than expectations on almost all fronts. However, HUL stock has moved up sharply from Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,550 in the past four months. Although overall monsoon numbers are now above normal, one concern is the huge deficit in high-population states like UP, Bihar, Bengal, and Jharkhand. For rural recovery, these states are critical, hence remains a key monitorable,” said a note by Edelweiss.