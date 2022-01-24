HUL Q3: Discretionary, out-of-home products grow at pre-COVID levels

live bse live

Even as Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) battles inflationary headwinds and a slowdown in rural India, the company’s discretionary and out-of-home portfolio, which consists of products ranging from ice cream to beauty and cosmetics brands, recovered to pre-pandemic levels of growth in the quarter ended December.

“While health, hygiene, and nutrition categories under our portfolio have performed well even during the COVID period, our out-of-home and discretionary portfolio struggled. However, in the last two quarters, we have seen consumption coming back in these products – be it ice cream or colour cosmetics under Lakme. The products have started to grow ahead of 2019 and pre-pandemic levels with the improvement of mobility,” said Ritesh Tiwari, HUL’s chief financial officer.

Discretionary (skincare, deodorants and colour cosmetics), which contributes 12 percent to HUL’s business, posted 5 percent two-year CAGR in sales in the fiscal third quarter, compared to -13 percent in the first quarter.

Similarly, out-of-home, which makes up 3 percent of its business, posted 12 percent two-year CAGR in the December quarter, compared to – 22 percent in the June quarter.

The numbers mark a recovery in the categories, which have been struggling with the onset of the COVID-19.

According to Abneesh Roy, executive director of institutional equities at Edelweiss Securities, the recovery in out-of-home and discretionary categories helped HUL’s performance in the third quarter in the face of headwinds from inflation and rural slowdown.

Margin recovery

Growth in these categories helped HUL deliver better quarter-on-quarter gross margins, said a note by Jefferies. “Sequential gross margin recovery was led by product price-hike and better mix (recovery in discretionary along with seasonality), even as raw materials pressures remain elevated and in fact, saw a further step-up in the third quarter,” the note said.

HUL reported a 60 basis points (bps) jump in its third-quarter gross margins. The year-on-year decline at 180 basis points remained high, said Jefferies. According to the packaged consumer goods giant, its unit material costs were 30 percent higher than FY20 levels in the December quarter. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Going forward, analysts said discretionary and out-of-home portfolios can come to the rescue of the company as inflation plays spoilsport with the rest of the segment.

“In our upside scenario, we forecast 14 percent annual growth in revenues over FY21-24E with 160 bps of EBITDA margin expansion. Revenue growth is supported by a strong acceleration in discretionary and out-of-home categories,” said Jeffries. EBITDA is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

The brokerage cited the impact of the third wave of the pandemic on discretionary products as a downside.

Roy of Edelweiss, however, said the third wave might not have an impact on HUL’s discretionary and out-of-home portfolios because lockdowns and curbs this time around were not very strict and will not impact mobility like the last two waves did.

‘Unprecedented’ inflation

Meanwhile, inflation will continue to remain a worry for the company at least until the second half of the calendar year 2022, indicated its top management.

“We are seeing unprecedented inflation; something we have not seen for at least last 30 years. And this is not demand-led but supply-led because of disruptions across the world. I believe, that hopefully in the second half of the year, we should see some moderation in inflation,” Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director of HUL, said at a post-earnings media briefing.

The company expects inflation to accelerate in the March quarter.

Packaged consumer products companies have been grappling with the rise in prices of several key commodities such as palm oil, and crude-linked derivatives for several quarters now.

Despite hiking prices, the companies have been unable to pass on the increased costs to consumers given the high inflation and fears that demand may be hurt. This in turn has dented their margins.

HUL increased the prices of its soaps and detergents by 3-20 percent earlier this month, after taking a 1-33 percent increase across the product portfolio in November.