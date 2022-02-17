HUL hikes prices twice in 2 months as cost inflation bites

live bse live

Hindustan Unilever, India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods company, has undertaken another round of price hikes across product categories to mitigate the impact of higher raw material prices.

The price hikes are in-line with the management’s commentary post December quarter earnings wherein, it indicated that it will consider calibrated price hikes as it expected input price inflation to be higher than that in the December quarter.

“Our first port of call is to drive very hard savings and then to take calibrated price hikes,” Ritesh Tiwari, chief financial officer at HUL had said during a media call.

Brokerage firm Edelweiss Securities said that the company has taken a 3-10 percent hike in prices of soaps, detergents, dishwash, and other products in February. “Our channel checks suggest price hikes have happened in many SKUs of Surf excel easy wash, Surf excel Quick Wash, Vim bar and liquid, Lux and Rexona soaps, Ponds Talcum powder,” the brokerage said in a note.

In January, too, HUL had raised prices of Wheel, Rin, Surf Excel, and Lifebuoy range of products by 3-20 percent, a Business Standard report showed.

HUL had undertaken price hikes in the December and September quarters due to soaring soft commodity prices like tea, crude palm oil, and others. The price hikes had helped HUL become one of the few FMCG companies to report a year-on-year expansion in operating margins in the December quarter.

The increase in price undertaken by HUL comes at a time when the company itself has raised concerns over the demand environment, especially, in the rural market. Brokerage firm Edelweiss Securities believes that the price hikes are a function of HUL’s dominant market share.

HUL saw the biggest expansion in its market share in 10 years in the quarter ended December with market share across product portfolios above 2019 levels for the company.

The price hikes taken by the largest FMCG producer raises concerns over the impact it will have on overall retail inflation in the country as other consumer staple companies are likely to follow HUL’s lead in the coming weeks and raise product prices.

Earlier this week, India reported a seven-month high retail inflation of 6.01 percent for January due to an unfavourable base.

At 2:12 pm, shares of Hindustan Unilever were up 0.8 percent at Rs 2,304.9 on the National Stock Exchange.

