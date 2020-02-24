HUL clears proposal to form a new 100% subsidiary

The board of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on February 24 gave its nod to the formation of a new subsidiary that will be 100 percent owned by the company.

According to a release filed with the exchanges, the company will be incorporated with an authorised share capital of Rs 2,000 crore .

"This new subsidiary has been formed to leverage the growth opportunities in a fast-changing business environment and will help HUL in becoming more agile and customer-focused," it said.

HUL on January 31 reported an 11.9 percent year-on-year growth in the December quarter profit at Rs 1,616 crore, driven by lower commodity cost and other expenses.

Profit for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year stood at Rs 1,444 crore.