HUL clears proposal to form a new 100% subsidiary

The board of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on February 24 gave its nod to the formation of a new subsidiary that will be 100 percent owned by the company.
According to a release filed with the exchanges, the company will be incorporated with an authorised share capital of Rs 2,000 crore .
"This new subsidiary has been formed to leverage the growth opportunities in a fast-changing business environment and will help HUL in becoming more agile and customer-focused," it said.
HUL on January 31 reported an 11.9 percent year-on-year growth in the December quarter profit at Rs 1,616 crore, driven by lower commodity cost and other expenses.
