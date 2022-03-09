HUL announces key changes to the management committee

REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has announced two key appointments to its management committee: Madhusudhan Rao as executive director, beauty and wellbeing and personal care, and Deepak Subramanian as executive director, home care.

“Rao takes over from Priya Nair who will move into her new global role as beauty and wellbeing, chief marketing officer. Subramanian will take over from Prabha Narasimhan, who has decided to leave the company to pursue an external opportunity,” the company said in a press statement on March 9.

Rao, currently executive vice president – home and hygiene, Unilever, joined HUL in 1991.

“In his over 30 years in the company, he demonstrated a strong performance track record in marketing, customer development and brand development roles across geographies. In his current role, Rao helped shape the home and hygiene category as a successful business with a distinctive high-performance culture,” it added.

Subramanian, currently vice president, home care, South-East Asia/Australia and New Zealand (SEAA) and global head, fabric enhancers, joined HUL in 1995 as a management trainee. From being the marketing manager for Kissan in India and the regional brand director for Vitality Foods, he moved on to become the vice president for foods and refreshment for Central and Eastern Europe.

“In his current role leading home care for SEAA, Subramanian significantly improved the profitability of the business, whilst strengthening top-line growth. In his global role, he helped transform the fabric enhancers category by driving innovations and re-positioning the brands to have more social impact,” HUL said.

In February, HUL had announced the splitting of chairman and MD and CEO posts and appointed former CEO Nitin Paranjpe as new chairman of the Indian unit. Sanjiv Mehta remains CEO and MD of the company.

Paranjpe is part of the parent company’s leadership. Currently, operations chief of Unilever, he is set to become the chief people officer and chief transformation officer in April as the company goes through a major transition.

Unilever in January announced a restructuring that would help the company generate 600 million euros of cost-saving while adopting a leaner structure.

According to executives, Unilever’s matrix structure, under which the teams report to several heads, has become redundant and is no longer working for the company.

“It slows down the decision-making and diffuses accountability,” said Alan Jope, CEO, Unilever, addressing an investor call earlier in February.

As a result, the company is restructuring its senior management roles. The proposed new organisation model will result in a reduction of 15 percent in senior management roles while the junior management roles will be trimmed by 5 percent, equivalent to around 1,500 roles globally, the company informed in a press statement.

Another major move by the company as part of its restructuring will be to organise its business under five distinct business groups – beauty and wellbeing, personal care, home care, nutrition, and ice cream. Each of these units will have a business leader reporting to the top management.

Currently, Unilever houses its business under foods and refreshments, beauty and personal care, and home care.