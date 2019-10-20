App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2019 05:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Huawei's Honor to launch Android smartphone in India this year

Besides, the Huawei's sub-brand is focussing on deployment of internet of things (IoT) technology.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese smartphone brand Honor is planning to launch Android-based handset in India by the end of this year, despite a ban on its parent firm Huawei for purchase of software and hardware components from US companies.

"We are going to launch Honor 9X by the end of this year in India. It will be on Android. Any android phone can be mirrored with Honor smart screen. We have always been thankful to our US partners for their support," Honor India President Charles Peng told PTI in an interview.

Honor has come with its operating system HarmonyOS after the US government announced a ban on supplies of components and software by American companies to Huawei. It recently unveiled world's first HarmonyOS based product Honor Vision.

related news

The company also has plans to officially launch and start selling Honor Vision smart television in India from the first quarter of 2020. It can be connected to Android-based Honor smartphones to access content on the television.

The company is also in talks with leading video entertainment companies to support Honor Vision before it is launched in India.

Peng said the company is now going to expand offering in India with focus on deployment of internet of things (IoT) technology.

"Honor has developed an IoT product strategy for all its subsequent product launches called 1+8+N where '1' signifies smartphones, '8' signifies Honor products such as Honor Vision, Honor Watch, Honor laptops, Honor bands, Honor glasses and so on. 'N' signifies the ecosystem partner products covering mobile offices, smart homes, sports and health, audio-visual entertainment, and smart travel products," Peng said.

He said that all the products will be made available in India gradually and all the devices will be controlled by one device that is smartphone.

When asked about the operating system the company will use in laptops, Peng said it will be based on consumer's choice and the firm will also push for open source operating system when it is launched.

Some of the other devices that Honor is planning to launch in India this fiscal are smart bands and smart watch which will be based on Huawei's own operating system.

"We have already started building app ecosystem for the HarmonyOS but we will focus on apps available on Android ecosystem. Our Android-based smartphones can be connected with HarmonyOs and the apps can be accessed on other devices as well," Peng said.

First Published on Oct 20, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #Companies #Huawei #India

