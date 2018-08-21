Huawei gets caught passing off DSLR shots as smartphone pics in advertisement

Moneycontrol News

A Reddit user has alleged that Huawei used a DSLR to take pictures in its latest advert for the upcoming Nova 3 smartphone.

The segment of the ad was meant to show the Nova 3 picture-taking prowess, but a user named AbdullahSab3 pointed out that the picture was in fact taken by a DSLR and not the phone's camera.

The commercial features a couple arguing to take a selfie, thereby highlighting that women need not wear any makeup thanks to Huawei’s artificial intelligence and camera tech features.

The actress in question Sarah Elshamy posted a behind-the-scenes picture on her Instagram, which showed that the shot was taken by a professional photographer using a DSLR camera.

The actor, shown in the advert holding the phone, actually had his hand empty in the behind-the-scenes picture. Elshamy later deleted the picture from her Instagram account.

Huawei is not alien to blunders as the company was earlier in the news for photoshopping bezels on its P8, to appear as the new P9, and later posted pictures taken by the phone on its Google+ page. It was later revealed that the picture was actually taken using Canon’s 5D Mark III.