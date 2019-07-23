App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 01:09 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei says group can sign 'no backdoor' deal with any country: Report

One concern in the West has been a Chinese intelligence law that requires citizens and companies to aid the state in espionage investigations.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Huawei Technologies, the Chinese technology and telecoms group under pressure from the United States, is ready to sign a "no backdoor" agreement with any country, its founder told an Italian newspaper on on July 23.

"As far as we are concerned we can sign a 'no-backdoor' agreement with any country," Ren Zhengfei told Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

One concern in the West has been a Chinese intelligence law that requires citizens and companies to aid the state in espionage investigations. Hidden backdoors on the telecom network make it possible to access customer data.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Companies #Huawei #world

