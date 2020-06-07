App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Reuters

HSBC warns it could face reprisals in China if UK bans Huawei equipment - the Telegraph

Tucker made the claim in private representations to British Prime Minster Boris Johnson's advisers, the newspaper reported, citing industry and political sources.

Reuters

HSBC Holdings Plc Chairman Mark Tucker has warned Britain against a ban on networking equipment made by Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, claiming the bank could face reprisals in China, the Telegraph reported on Saturday.

Tucker made the claim in private representations to British Prime Minster Boris Johnson's advisers, the newspaper reported, citing industry and political sources.

Britain designated Huawei a "high-risk vendor" in January, capping its 5G involvement at 35 percent and excluding it from the data-heavy core of the network. It is looking at the possibility of phasing Huawei out of its 5G network completely by 2023, according to officials.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 09:21 am

tags #HSBC #Huawei

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 7: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 30,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 7: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 30,000

Brazil takes down COVID-19 data, hiding soaring death toll

Brazil takes down COVID-19 data, hiding soaring death toll

No ‘prasad' in temples, no touching of idols: UP issues ‘unlock' guidelines

No ‘prasad' in temples, no touching of idols: UP issues ‘unlock' guidelines

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.