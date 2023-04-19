HSBC India signs Virat Kohli as brand influencer

The Indian arm of Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) has signed former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as its brand influencer, as per a release issued by the financial services company on April 19.

As part of the association, a multi-media campaign featuring Kohli "will bring to life the value proposition of banking with HSBC", it added.

The company suggested that it would be increasing its focus on the Indian market, stating that its comprehensive suite of products and services makes it "well-positioned to support various facets of the Indian economy".

"HSBC India is keen to grow in India and has doubled down on the plethora of opportunities that the country has to offer," the release added, further mentioning that it would be focussing on supporting startups and helping Indian corporates in their global ambitions

Moneycontrol News