HPCL chief M K Surana says petrol, diesel prices to rise if crude price stays high

India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd has said that price of petrol and diesel at retail outlets might go up if the price of crude stays at current levels.
"Price of product at fuel outlets might be impacted if crude price continues to go up by 10%," M K Surana, chairman of HPCL told Reuters on September 16.
Surana, however said, that a continued high crude price is not sustainable.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 02:20 pm