Howard Schultz takes cue from Mediterranean cuisine, introduces Starbucks’ new concoction of coffee with olive oil

File photo of a Starbucks outlet (Image Source: Reuters)

Starbucks has introduced five new ranges of coffee concocted with olive which will mark their debut on February 22. The five Oleatobeve ranges served at the Milan Roastery are Oleato Caffé Latte, Oleato Iced Cortado, Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew, Oleato Deconstructed and Oleato Golden Foam Espresso Martini.

The new beverages will enter the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan and in Starbucks stores in Italy, followed by Southern California in the United States this spring. They will enter the markets of Japan, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom later this year.

As Howard Schultz, the founder of Starbucks, was in Milan to launch Oleato, he discussed how his journey with the business had come full circle with the two milestone moments, one at the beginning of his career with Starbucks and one as he prepares to leave the company next month after serving as interim CEO for a period of 10 months.

“In 1983, I took my first trip to Italy and discovered the extraordinary relationship that the Italian people have with the Italian coffee bar, and specifically espresso. I raced back to the US with a vision and a passion to bring that to Starbucks,” Schultz said.

Schultz said he was introduced to the Mediterranean custom of having a spoonful of olive oil every day while he was travelling in Sicily last year. He soon added a spoonful of Partanna extra virgin olive oil to his daily ritual in addition to his morning coffee. Later, he decided to try and mix the oil and his coffee together, according to the official website.

“I was absolutely stunned at the unique flavour and texture created when the Partanna extra virgin olive oil was infused into Starbucks coffee,” Schultz said. “In both hot and cold coffee beverages, what it produced was an unexpected, velvety, buttery flavour that enhanced the coffee and lingers beautifully on the palate.”