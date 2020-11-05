How the Chinese-owned Gland Pharma transformed from a small-time Heparin maker to complex injectable manufacturing

In what is considered to be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) by a pharmaceutical firm in India, Gland Pharma's Chinese promoters Fosun Pharma and other shareholders will be offering 43.2 million shares for sale, to raise up to Rs 6,450 crore. The offer period will be November 9-11.

About Rs 1,250 crore would be a fresh issue, and the rest would be an offer for sale. Fosun will be reducing its stake from 74 percent to about 57 percent. Gland's original promoter family, led by PVN Raju and his family, is also selling 15.5 million shares through their trusts.

The price band is fixed at Rs 1,490-Rs 1,500 apiece, which Price-to-Earnings multiple between 29.87 – 30.07, a tad less than NIFTY, the index that houses the best Indian companies, suggesting a steep valuation.

Gland said it will be using Rs 1,250 crore for building a new Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) factory in Visakhapatnam and expand existing facilities at Pashamylaram, near Hyderabad.

In addition, the company is scouting to acquire assets that give it access to technologies such as peptides (small proteins), long-acting injectables, suspensions and hormonal products as well as new delivery systems such as pens and cartridges. The company said it is also possibly looking to acquire a large fermentation plant outside India.

What does Gland do?

Recently, when US drug maker Mylan was looking for a manufacturing site in India to produce Gilead's antiviral injection Remdesivir, Gland offered its site and Mylan accepted it.So Gland does contract manufacturing, develops complex injectables, registers products in various geographies, including in highly regulated markets such as the US and Europe, and takes care of manufacturing. It licenses out these products to multiple drug makers. Gland gets a share of profit or royalties on sales, depending on the agreement.

Sometimes, Gland partners with other drug makers from the stage of product development and help them in dossier filings. In return, they will get a long-term contract to manufacture the product and certain milestone payments.

What this means for Gland's partners is that it shortens their time to market. It allows them to focus on marketing strategy and product distribution, rather than wasting time and effort on development, scale-up, manufacturing, regulatory compliance and filing dossiers for injectable products.

Srinivas Sadu, Managing Director of Gland Pharma, said that despite the temptation of becoming a front-end player, they have chosen to be a business-to-business (B2B) company.

“To dominate injectables in the US, you need to have a large portfolio. The existing guys are already well established, they have large portfolios and they do this as a basket approach with GPOs (group purchasing organisations). Even if I quote lower prices. I don't get the contract," Sadu said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

“We decided to stick to B2B. We know that not every company can make all products, they have to rely on others. Regulatory requirements are becoming stringent. So people who want to de-risk themselves are looking at Gland as an alternative. For a lot of old products that are not generating meaningful profits, they generally look whether they are making the right investment or can make this product somewhere else and use that capacity for new more profitable products. For us, injectables is bread and butter. We make the product for 2-3 players, our volumes are more, and we give them better cost structure," Sadu explained.

Compliance track record

Gland has a good track record on regulatory and quality compliance. This is particularly difficult for injectable sites.

Global regulators, particularly USFDA, keeps a close watch on factories producing injectable drugs as these products are more prone to contamination and degradation. Injections, unlike oral drugs, directly go into the bloodstream, and are given in a hospitalised setting, where any failure of the drug would be catastrophic to the patient's health. Gland engages 30 percent of its staff on quality compliance. The company had never received a USFDA warning letter.

Sadu says this was possible as the base was laid from day one to meet USFDA standards.

“When we started contract manufacturing, from day one itself, we have been doing it for multinationals whose quality standards are up to the USFDA level. The base itself is laid for that standard, the SOPs are laid for that, the operators are trained for that,” Sadu said.

“Other companies have a site to manufacture for Indian market, they have a site for rest of the world markets, they have a site for the US market, they have different quality systems for different geographies, that's what puts them in trouble. We clearly said from the beginning no different quality systems. Every product here is treated the same way, because all patients are the same. There is no confusion for the quality folks. Even if we are willing to forgo some business, but that's fine," Sadu said.

That strategy on being B2B-focussed and quality has clearly paid off for Gland.

In 2019-20, about two-thirds of its revenue came from the world’s largest pharmaceutical market, the US. Around 18 percent came from India.

Gland clocked revenues of Rs 2,772.4 crore in FY20, with a profit of Rs 772.8 crore. The entire revenue comes from making injectable drugs. In last three years, the company’s revenues grew on average, at 27.4 percent, with EBITDA margin at 36.9 percent.“The primary focus on injectable business is helping the company to command such valuations," said Surya Patra, Vice President, Healthcare Research at PhillipCapital (India). Patra calls the valuation "fair".

Unlike Lonza and Catalent, the world's leading contract manufacturers of complex formulations, including injectable drugs, Gland has a hybrid model, where it owns IP (intellectual property) that enables it to get a share of profit like a front-end company and it supplies products to multiple partners like contract manufacturers, on the other side, giving it the scale, that's reflecting in the financials," said an analyst who tracks pharma at an international brokerage.

Lonza is Switzerland-based and Catalent is US-based.

But analysts warn that Gland has to be on its toes, as there is a growing competition and excess capacities being created for injectables.

"Gland can't for the moment take off its eye on regulatory compliance standards," the analyst said.

Chinese ownership

Sadu has to field some uncomfortable questions from media and analysts on whether the business of Gland would be the same due to Chinese ownership in the backdrop of the border standoff and rising trade tensions between India and China. Chinese investments have come under greater scrutiny.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co acquired a 74 percent stake in Gland Pharma for about $1.1 billion in 2017. It bought the stake from US private equity investor KKR. The deal did come under Indian government scanner.

Fosun first proposed to acquire an 86 percent stake in Gland Pharma for $1.26 billion. But the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had raised objections to the proposal, amidst concerns of a foreign takeover of a critical Indian drug assets and the heightened tensions between India and China over the Doklam border dispute.

The DRHP of Gland also points to India-China relations as one of the risks for business. But Sadu says the Chinese ownership has so far been beneficial.

"Each subsidiary of Fosun Pharma acts independently. Every subsidiary has its own strategy. They allow them to work like that. There is no change in management.

For all the regulated markets, they look at us as the guiding factor. They help us in securing supplies of raw materials like APIs or equipment from their subsidiary network. On the M&A side too, we can tap into their expertise, they are in acquisition mode all the time,” the analyst said.

Sadu says the entry of Fosun has enabled them to access the China market in a big way. According to an IQVIA Report, the Chinese market was estimated to be approximately $92 billion in 2019, growing 7.1 percent annually, making it the second-largest pharmaceutical market. About 53 percent of this constitutes injectable drugs.

"China has been completely closed for most companies. Now their regulatory team is working with us to help in faster filing of products. They have a marketing set-up. Tomorrow, I need not set up my own marketing team there,” Sadu said.

Gland has completed its first filing for the Chinese market in 2019. As of March 31, 2020, six products in China were under approval.

Heparin company

For many, Gland is known as a Heparin company. The company's name, origin and growth is intrinsically linked to this anticoagulant drug that occurs naturally in the organs of animals. Anticoagulants are drugs that prevent the formation of blood clots.

Gland was founded in 1978 by PVN Raju, a trained chemist who pioneered the development of Heparin technology in India. Raju was able to crack the process of making of pharmaceutical grade Heparin from the livers of slaughtered cows in the 1960s. Heparin can also be derived from other glands like lungs, spleen and intestines.

"The company started as the offshoot of an API company, which was making Heparin. In those days, the entire requirement was 70,000 - 80,000 units per year, and there was no one who wanted to make manufacturing finished doses. So, Raju decided to convert the API into the finished product. He started a manufacturing line, and the requirement is so low that manufacturing lines had to remain idle. So he started looking at doing contract manufacturing for companies. That's how he entered the contract manufacturing business,” Sadu said.

Gland sources much of its Heparin API need from China. Today, Heparin is mostly derived from the intestines of pigs, which are much cheaper compared to cows or buffaloes. China is the world's biggest consumer of pork. It has a natural advantage of producing Heparin.

Sadu says the major breakout moment for the company came when it entered the prefilled syringens formulation, enoxaparin sodium - a low molecular weight Heparin under collaboration with Germany-based Vetter Pharma. Vetter has invested in Gland as well.

Under Ravi Penemetsa, the second-generation leadership, Gland has moved from a contract manufacturer to generics injectable maker concentrating on global markets.

“In 2010, we launched Heparin in the US, which is our big molecule. The launch attracted attention, and that's when KKR invested in the company," Sadu said.

Heparin still makes a signifcant contribution with revenues share of about 15-16 percent for Gland.

"They have the best formulation and filling units in the country," said Varaprasad Reddy, the founder of vaccine maker Shantha Biotechnics, which was acquired by French drug maker Sanofi.