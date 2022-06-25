How Metro Brands’ massive offline presence is helping its online journey

Metro Brands, according to the company’s Draft Red Herring Prospectus filed before launching its IPO last year, operated about 598 exclusive and multi-brand outlets across 136 cities in the country.

Footwear retailer Metro Brands, which sells footwear and accessories under in-house brands such as Metro Shoes, Mochi, Walkway, and partner brands such as Crocs, embarked on an omni-channel journey during the pandemic, which led to exponential surge in its sales. According to the company, it currently draws about 10 percent of its sales from digital channels, such as marketplaces, compared to 2 percent in the pre-pandemic period. Alisha Malik, president, e-commerce and marketing and a member of the promoter-founder family, in a conversation with Anuradha Sengupta, said two years of pandemic made people digitally savvy and pushed the growth of the channel.

“The pandemic also taught people how to understand what they really want in terms of the comfort of their footwear and how they want their lifestyle to be. That really changed the consumer shopping behaviour,” she added.

In the pre-pandemic times, while Metro Brands used to service the online orders received from its websites through its stores, during the lockdowns the company started processing orders from e-commerce marketplaces also via offline outlets. This helped the company, says Malik, in ranking its listings higher on the e-commerce searches.

“If you are closer to the customer, then these marketplaces rank your product listings higher on the page. It was an immense advantage because we have a pan-India presence,” said Malik.

“We are so much closer to each and every customer than perhaps some of my competitors. And the fact that customers receive it so soon reduces returns significantly and they get instant gratification,” she added.

According to Malik, the company’s store managers also easily adapted to the channel as selling from the online channel was the need of the hour, given that stores were shut.

“If I had to implement this in a non-pandemic era, I would have faced far more resistance," she said.

Metro Brands, according to the company’s Draft Red Herring Prospectus filed before launching its IPO last year, operated about 598 exclusive and multi-brand outlets across 136 cities in the country. The company operated 220 stores under Metro Shoes, 147 under Mochi and 72 Walkway stores. It also operates and manages stores for international brands such as Crocs (159 stores) in India and recently entered into a partnership with UK-based footwear brand Fitflop for distribution and retailing in India.

Huge VC investments in e-commerce in the country, which have given consumers convenient services such as ‘free return’, has also helped in the growth of the segment, indicated Malik.

“People definitely like to try and buy and online channels have very effectively reduced the friction by offering cash on delivery and free returns,” she said.

Metro Brands, said Malik, is working to standardise its offerings to reduce this friction further.

“Sneakers are fairly standardised. And that's why they became the largest category online in the footwear market. We are working very hard to standardise our fashion offerings too but because we are working with local artisans, it becomes a little harder to standardise in a handmade scenario,” she added.

The fashion category, however, has also seen a jump in orders online mostly due to a surge in shopping from the small towns. According to Malik, most marketplaces have over 40 percent of sales coming from tier III, and tier IV cities which do not have physical accessibility to buy these brands.

E-commerce across segments witnessed a massive jump in sales, which pushed several retail brands that were more offline-centric earlier, to launch online stores or direct-to-consumer (D2C) platforms. Retailers such as United Colors of Benetton, Cantabil Retail and Walkaroo launched their D2C channels in the wake of the pandemic.