How Lupin's Nagpur facility manages to maintain regulatory compliance

In the heart of the MIHAN or the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur, lies Lupin’s 25-acre formulation plant.

Lupin’s site is surrounded by multistoried residential gated communities under various stages of construction and upcoming campuses of information technology outsourcing companies such as TCS, Infosys and Hexaware.

With rows of trees and manicured lawns, the facility is one of the youngest of Lupin’s expanding network of 18 manufacturing sites located globally.

The Nagpur plant produces oral solid dosages (OSD) and sterile injectable drugs. OSDs refers to tablets and capsules.

The first OSD unit commenced its first commercial supplies to the US in October 2017, and the second unit began commercial production in May this year. The injectable unit, the first one for Lupin is getting ready for commercial production.

The Nagpur plant so far has an unblemished track record. The plant cleared six USFDA inspections with zero observations, including one earlier this month. It also got cleared in inspections by the UK’s MHRA and WHO.

The plant will be Lupin’s growth driver in the years to come. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the US by prescriptions, as per IQVIA, as on March 2019. But the company is facing pressure on compliance front with two of its facilities under USFDA warning letter and another two have official action indication (OAI) classifications, restricting new approvals.

The USFDA warning letter didn’t mention anything about data integrity but expressed concerns over the handling of out-of-specification (OOS) results and conducting hold-time studies.

Lupin, which is driving a three-year enterprise-wide quality transformation programme wants to use Nagpur site as the benchmark for all its plants in terms of quality and manufacturing excellence.

What made the Nagpur plant stand out

To be sure, given that Nagpur is a new unit, the task was cut out for the company from the word go, from designing to construction.

The company ensured there is minimal human intervention.

The plant is automated to the best possible extent. It has an auto storage and retrieval system for materials to avoid mix-ups or human error. It uses specialized blending conical vessels called Matcon bins that eliminate the down-time for cleaning when a recipe has to be changed. All the weighing and dispensing of input materials are automated. Large volume plant equipment with the largest available capacity is used.

There are individual personnel change room for each process and separate floors for uncleaned and cleaned equipment to eliminate cross-contamination.

For its injectable unit, the entire manufacturing line runs through large sterile isolators to restrict contamination.

But, Lupin didn’t stop here; it implemented an electronic batch record management system, which means a paperless documentation with minimal manual intervention. The equipment has sensors to capture data seamlessly into a batch manufacturing record.

All the environmental monitoring like temperature and particulate count, are automated.

The company has also automated its QC and QA laboratories by implementing a Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) – that links quality and production.

“The automation helps company for error-free documentation and to eliminate any possibility of changes.

Beyond Nagpur, Lupin has made structural changes like separating manufacturing and quality functions. Now, both manufacturing and quality heads report to Nilesh Gupta, the Managing Director of Lupin.

This was a major separation from the past, where manufacturing heads used to push the targets. Now, nothing moves until the quality department gives the green signal.

“Compliance is the number one key result area (KRA) for everyone, then comes deliverance and finally cost optimization,” said Rajendra Chunodkar, President - Manufacturing Operations.

The quality transformation programme to be executed by a third-party consultant is working out several aspects such as simplification of standard operating protocol (SOP) manuals, product and process robustness, corrective action and preventive action (CAPA) effectiveness, compliance improvement, inspection preparedness, Gemba walks and cultural transformation.

In a Gemba, walk leaders go around the shop floor to observe the actual work process, engage with employees, gain knowledge about the work process and explore opportunities for continuous improvement.

Chunodkar says automation will not completely eliminate manpower, as pharma manufacturing isn't a continuous process like automobile manufacturing.

To bring cultural transformation, Lupin is employing several techniques like gamification or a quiz to train employees on quality compliance.