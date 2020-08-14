How Indian private train experiment stacks up against Australia, UK

The Indian Railways (IR) has initiated the process to award bids for first ever private train operation for 109 routes. In the draft concession agreement, the IR has revealed that the concession period is 35 years and each operator will procure as well as maintain rolling stock while infrastructure such as power supply for running trains, loco pilots, guards and tracks will be supplied by it for a fee.

The concession agreement also lays down KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) for punctuality, reliability of train services, safety aspects and upkeep of trains. The KPIs provide for stiff monetary penalties in case of breach of the outlined service standards. While the concession agreement will likely be tweaked further once feedback from prospective bidders comes in, a closer examination of the KPIs set by other countries shows that the Indian experiment has not spelled out the minute details seen in other countries on various parameters. At least not till now.

There are some other significant points of difference between private train operations in other countries and the model being proposed for India. To begin with, the IR has been talking of setting up a sector regulator but from all available indications, bids for private trains would be awarded ahead of the regulatory body being constituted. So will the regulator regulate fares, for example, at a later date though the current provision says no fare regulation?

In Australia and the UK, for example, the regulatory ambit is clearly defined. Second, the viability for operators in other countries depends heavily on non-fare revenue while projections for Indian operators show that the proportion of non-fare revenue in their total revenue in the first year may be just about 5 percent. This could mean a longer break-even period for operators.

Indian KPIs

According to the draft concession agreement which the IR has now shares, the operator will be liable to shell out a penalty in case a train is late. A penalty has also been prescribed if a train reaches earlier than the scheduled time and if the overall punctuality of services does not reach 95 percent in a year. A train would have lost punctuality if arrival at the destination station is delayed by more than 15 minutes. For every 1 percent reduction in the punctuality of a train, the operator will have to pay the government 'Indexed Haulage Charges' for 200 kilometres.

The haulage charge has been fixed at Rs 512.31 per train kilometre and refers to the levy the concessionaire will be charged for using rail tracks and other infra of the IR. The government has also specified how much it will pay to the concessionaire in case the delay in operations can be solely attributed to it. Conditions where the concessionaire will have to pay no penalty for delays include bad weather, the train running over cattle or humans, law and order issues, public agitation, miscreant activity, accident and heavy traffic at level crossing gates.

Besides punctuality and reliability of services, the IR has listed out general terms under the KPI section on upkeep of trains: clean and odour free toilets; no rats or pests on trains; clean food and potable drinking water etc without going into specifics.

Australia

According to the Draft Feasibility Report by RITES and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, the KPIs for an Australian operator specify that punctuality of trains should be 92 percent, reliability 98.5 percent and a high score on customer satisfaction surveys. It also specifies how many scratches are acceptable on train windows. And the limits on the number of offensive graffiti, the number of pieces of litter allowed per train and the size of such litter. So 98 percent of trains should be free of “offensive graffiti” and offensive scratching.

And, 93 percent of trains should exhibit no more than three instances of graffiti per carriage. Train interiors should exhibit no more than three pieces of litter per carriage which are larger than the size of a credit card. And 95 percent of trains should be free of liquid spills greater than the volume of a cup of coffee! Detailed specs are also listed for many other parameters including passenger announcement systems and how many broken clocks, CCTVs or alarms inside cabins are acceptable. In all, there are 31 KPIs with micro details on parts etc with specifications on how many such breakdowns are acceptable.

UK

The UK has more than 20 such KPIs and performance benchmarks. The KPIs for a private train operator clearly state that no graffiti – offensive or otherwise – should be left on the train before passengers enter it each day and in case of scratches, the part of whole of the cabin should be removed from service within 48 hours. For the train operator in the UK, cancellations cannot exceed 2 percent of service while the specified target is less than a percent. Measured in minutes, the target for delays is under 5 minutes.

Non-fare revenue

The share of non-fare revenue in total revenue of private train operators in Japan, Germany and Hong Kong is more than a third or well above 30 percent. In Germany, the operator earns as much as 41 percent of total revenue through non-fare streams. But, in India, RITES and Deloitte have estimated that the highest share of non-fare revenue would be just around 5 percent in the first year for operators in each of the 12 clusters being put up for bidding for starting private trains. Non-fare revenue could include charges for preferred seats, meals, blankets etc.

Sindhu Bhattacharya is a journalist based in Delhi who writes on a range of topics in business and economy.