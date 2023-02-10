 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Bob Iger plans to make Disney profitable by end of 2024

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST

Iger revealed that he prefers to stick to his contract and remain as CEO for no more than 2 years. During this period, he acknowledged that he has a lot to do.

“We’re still losing money on streaming,” said Bob Iger. “We need to turn that around,” he added, calling streaming “the future” of Disney’s business.

Bob Iger, who retook the reins of the Walt Disney Co. as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in November 2022, would prefer to stick to his contract and hold the office for no more than 2 years.

On CNBC’s show “Squawk on the Street,” Iger also made some key comments on the company’s plans and December quarter’s performance.

After his stint, he said that he would work with the board to choose the best successor who can take his strategies forward and build on them.

It may be recalled, Iger returned as CEO in November last year following a challenging two-year tenure by his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek. However, after two years at the helm of the company, Chapek was ousted by the board members in favor of Iger, who was brought back to replace Chapek.