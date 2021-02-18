business How Amazon is circumventing Indian laws: In conversation with Praveen Khandelwal Taking its fight against e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart to the next level, trader body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced it will be launching a nationwide agitation from January 26 with sit-ins at up to 1,500 locations. Praveen Khandelwal tells Priyanka Sahay why it is important and what legal actions the industry body is contemplating.