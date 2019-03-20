App
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 09:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hotstar’s new VIP subscription plan for Rs 365 a year offers live matches, access to exclusive content

Subscribers, who already have Hotstar’s All Annual Sports plan, will get an upgrade to the new VIP plan on a complimentary basis with no additional charge.

It looks like video streaming platforms are at the top of their game, particularly, Hotstar. The platform has come up with a new subscription plan called Hotstar VIP available at Rs 365 for a year.

What will the plan offer? It will allow users to watch live cricket matches. This will prove lucrative for the company with the Indian Premier League (IPL) around the corner and the ICC World Cup, which is scheduled in May this year.

Hotstar has witnessed an increase in viewership with more people keen to watch the 60-day IPL through the video streaming platform, courtesy its lucrative plans and strategies.  Last year, the platform saw more than 202 million viewers turning to it to catch up on IPL matches.

Along with this, the new plan will also let users watch Star Network shows before they are aired on television. The company said that the network will be available at 6 am.

Something similar was discussed at FICCI Frames, one of India's largest media events. A panellist at the event, Tarun Katial, CEO of ZEE5, had said that people are ready to pay for television content. "It’s just that it has to be aired before television," he said.

He also pointed out that subscription is growing and people are finally realising they can choose their content. While payment wallets are helping in the growing subscription base, Hotstar has come up with a pay-by-cash option which is claimed to be the first such option offered by an OTT (over the top) platform.

Using the pay-by-cash option, users will be able to avail the VIP benefits immediately and cash will be collected from their doorstep in 48-72 hours. In addition, users will now be able to log in using phone numbers.

Every video streaming platform is focussing on original and exclusive content, Hotstar being no different. Hotstar's original content will be available to those who subscribe for the VIP plan.

Along with the new plan, the company also launched its first Hotstar Special – Roar of the Lion. It is a story on how the IPL team Chennai Super Kings made a comeback under the leadership of MS Dhoni. That’s not all. There will be more special shows under the Hotstar Specials label like Criminal Justice, City of Dreams, and Hostages.

The competition in the OTT space is getting tougher by the day with players coming up with newer strategies and more focus on the original content. Earlier this year, Hotstar had announced that it will invest around Rs 120 crore in original content.
