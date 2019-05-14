App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 14, 2019 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hotstar breaks global records in the VIVO IPL 2019 final, registers 18.6 million concurrent viewers

Over 300 million unique visitors logged on to the platform during the tournament with a 74 percent increase in watch-time, compared to last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hotstar, India’s premium streaming platform, set a new global benchmark on May 12, when it registered an unprecedented reach of 18.6 million concurrent viewers during the finale of VIVO IPL 2019.

This is a new global record in live streaming. Last year, the platform registered a peak of 10.7 million concurrent viewers for the final match of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The final match this year between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings saw the streaming giant soar past its earlier record of 12.7 million concurrent users, achieved during an earlier game in the same tournament.

The 12th edition of the VIVO IPL began with Hotstar aiming to reach 300 million unique visitors. But, the platform has not only recorded in excess of 300 million users by the end of the tournament but also witnessed a 74 percent increase in watch-time, as compared to last year.

This year, Hotstar streamed the matches on a completely new technology stack that used 10x lesser compute, while handling almost 2.5x times more traffic, rendering better quality at lower bit-rates than ever before.

This year, Hotstar enabled advertisers to target refined cohorts of the platform's 300 million audience, allowing ad targeting at unprecedented scale.

With its marketing campaign #KoiYaarNahiFar, Hotstar rolled out a first-ever social cricket-watching experience to bring people together irrespective of their location.

Cricket-viewers across the country got the opportunity to invite their friends and family to Hotstar, enabling them to watch the matches together while simultaneously participating against each other in the Watch ‘N Play game.

The #KoiYaarNahiFar campaign went wide and deep into India and gained massive resonance with an awareness level of 84 percent.

The interactive social layer added on before the tournament proved to be a huge advantage for Hotstar, attracting a staggering 64.4 million users who engaged on the platform’s Watch ‘N Play social feature.

These users answered 1.2 billion Watch ‘N Play game questions, and sent over 5.9 billion emojis and 43.5 million comments.

Hotstar is now gearing up for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup that commences on May 30.
First Published on May 14, 2019 11:20 am

