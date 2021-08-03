MARKET NEWS

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India July sales rise 20% to 3,85,533 units

Domestic sales last month stood at 3,40,133 units, as against 3,09,332 units in July 2020, a growth of 10 percent.

PTI
August 03, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
A man walks past a Honda Neowing tricycle at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter - GF20000035975

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday reported a 20 percent rise in total sales at 3,85,533 units in July.

The company had sold 3,21,583 units in the same month last year.

"Gradually ramping up production while monitoring the market situation, Honda's sales momentum continues to accelerate with July month reaching closer to 4 lakh unit mark," HMSI Director – Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

He further said, "with the majority of our dealer network resuming operations across the country, a sharp surge in enquiries for scooters followed by motorcycles is being witnessed. Backed by a good monsoon, increasing preference for personal mobility and upcoming festival season, we expect faster recovery for the market."

HMSI said its exports last month stood at 45,400 units, as against 12,251 units in July 2020, the company said.
PTI
