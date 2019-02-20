Honda Motorcycle opens bookings for upcoming CBR650R, to be priced below Rs 8 lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on February 20 started bookings for its upcoming sports middle-weight model CBR650R, which will be priced below Rs 8 lakh.

The model, which was unveiled at the 2018 EICMA show in Milan, will replace CBR650F under Honda's sports middle-weight lineup, the company said in a statement.

"After the 2019 global fun model lineup unveiled in EICMA, Honda has now opened bookings for its new middle-weight sports machine CBR650R in India too," HMSI senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

The new CBR650R is powered by a 649cc liquid cooled four-cylinder engine and is equipped with safety features such as dual channel ABS (anti-lock braking system).

Besides, its chassis is 6kg lighter than the predecessor for faster side-to-side steering agility, the company added.

The CBR650R will be available at Honda Wing World dealerships across 22 cities and can be booked with a down payment of Rs 15,000, HMSI added.