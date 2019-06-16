App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Cars mulls hiking vehicle prices by up to 1.2% from July

The company currently sells a range of models from premium hatchback Brio to premium sedan Accord Hybrid, priced between Rs 4.73 lakh and Rs 43.21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Honda Cars India is considering to increase vehicle prices by up to 1.2 percent from next month to offset rise in cost of raw materials and introduction of new safety features, as per a senior company official.

The company currently sells a range of models from premium hatchback Brio to premium sedan Accord Hybrid, priced between Rs 4.73 lakh and Rs 43.21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

"We are working on price increase on our models from July," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel told PTI.

Close

He said the cost of raw material has gone up in the last few months, but the same is currently being absorbed by the company.

related news

Goel said the company is contemplating to pass on some of the increase in input cost to consumers.

"This price increase is due to accumulated raw material cost increases in the past which we have been absorbing so far and also safety regulation implementation.The increase (vehicle cost) would be up to 1.2 percent," he noted.

This is the second time this year that the company is mulling to increase vehicle prices. The company had announced to hike prices by up to Rs 10,000 across its model range with effect from February this year.

In January, various other automakers had announced to increase vehicle prices. Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) had announced to hike prices by up to Rs 10,000.

Besides MSI, automakers like Toyota Kirloskar Motor and utility vehicle maker Isuzu Motors India had also announced plans to hike prices of their respective models from January.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 16, 2019 12:01 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Honda Cars #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.