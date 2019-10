Honda Cars India sales slump 37% in September

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on October 1 reported a 37.24 percent decline in domestic sales at 9,301 units in September as against 14,820 units in the same month last year.

The company exported 946 units last month. "While the market remained tough in September, the auto sales saw an uptick from this August which is a positive sign," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said in a statement.