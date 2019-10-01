App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 04:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Cars India sales slump 37% in September

The company is expecting the consumer sentiment to improve further during the ongoing festive season and helps sales momentum.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on October 1 reported a 37.24 percent decline in domestic sales at 9,301 units in September as against 14,820 units in the same month last year.

The company exported 946 units last month. "While the market remained tough in September, the auto sales saw an uptick from this August which is a positive sign," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said in a statement.

The company is expecting the consumer sentiment to improve further during the ongoing festive season and helps sales momentum, he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Companies #Honda Cars #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.