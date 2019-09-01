Honda Cars India sales dip 51% in August

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on September 1 reported a 51.28 percent decline in domestic sales at 8,291 units in August as against 17,020 units in the same month last year.

The company also exported 227 units last month.

"The auto sector continues to witness high de-growth due to poor consumer sentiment," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said in a statement.

This is despite the high discounts prevailing in the market which makes it the best time to buy cars, he added.