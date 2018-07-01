App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2018 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Cars India posts 37.5% rise in domestic sales

HCIL said that they have received over 26,000 bookings of the Amaze since its launch.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Honda Cars India (HCIL) today reported a 37.5 percent increase in its domestic sales to 17,602 units in June on account of strong sales of all new Amaze. The company had sold 12,804 units in the domestic market in June 2017, HCIL said in a statement.

"The recently launched All New Amaze which has been receiving an overwhelming customers' response sold a remarkable 9,103 units in June'18, strongly contributing to company's growth last month," HCIL said adding that they have received over 26,000 bookings of the Amaze since its launch.

HCIL also exported 486 units during the month.

"The response to All New Amaze has been excellent, giving boost to our June sales performance. We are thankful to our customers for this response and continue to maximise Amaze production to meet the strong demand.

"Early arrival of monsoon across India with prospects of abundant rains, should help rural wealth and spending, bringing cheer to the auto industry over the next few months," Rajesh Goel, SVP and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said.
First Published on Jul 1, 2018 08:50 pm

tags #automobile #Business #Companies #Honda

