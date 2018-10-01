Holland's Wolter Kluwer bets on Indian healthcare to drive sales

Wolters Kluwer, the Dutch information services firm is betting big on India led by a surge in spending on data and digital technologies by hospitals, medical colleges and doctors as they try to improve patient care and treatment outcomes.

Wolters, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands generated over $5 billion in revenues in 2017 across tax and accounting, legal and regulatory, and global risk and compliance (GRC).

But in India, it is healthcare that's keeping the company excited. The company doesn't provide a geographic break-up of sales but said it gets about 70-80 percent of sales in India from healthcare.

“The overall healthcare IT market is expected to be around $2 billion in 2020, and the healthcare software segment is expected to be around $180 million. The latter segment is the fastest growing in the market,” said Shireesh Sahai, CEO, India-South Asia at Wolters

In the healthcare, Wolters offers clinical decision support or to simply put it an information platform to help doctors make right decisions on diagnoses and treatment plans at the point of care delivery.

The information service is delivered through a mobile-based app called UpToDate. The digital solution is integrated with hospital electronic medical records and delivered through cloud.

"Around 6,700 experts from around the world, in 25 specialties are updating the content on this app every day," said Sahai.

"It is based on high impact factor journals; so it is evidence-based and not influenced by people’s opinions or biases. Now the beauty of this app is that it can also work offline," he said.

More than 10,000 doctors, 100 hospitals and 25 medical colleges are using the app in India.

Wolter also provides a nurse training app that trains nurses to keep them abreast of the latest happenings in the field. The system is entirely cloud-based and gets updated as and when the changes happen around the world.

Under the Lippincott Williams & Wilkins (LWW) brand, Wolters publishes and sells scientific, technical, and medical content such as textbooks, reference works, and over 275 scientific journals. The company's medical content is consumed by around 250 medical colleges in India.

"We have a huge demand-supply gap of almost all the resources in healthcare, be it hospital beds, doctors or nurses. In addition, schemes like Ayushman Bharat will add more pressure to the system. All this can be improved by opening up new hospitals and medical colleges, expanding existing infrastructure and retaining qualified resources within the country," Sahai said.

"At the same time we need to enhance clinical skill at all levels and continuing education should be a must for all healthcare professions throughout their practice. Technology can make a difference in this area," he said.

Wolters has around 1,000 employees in India and around 750 of them are working on developing software solutions.

"We have development centers in Pune and Chennai where we have people who are developing software solutions, not only India but for the entire globe," Sahai said.