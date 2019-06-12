HMSI unveils Activa 125 with BS VI engine

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on June 12 unveiled Activa 125 cc scooter with BS VI emission norms-compliant engine.

The company said it will start selling the model towards the end of second quarter of the current financial year.

"As the frontrunners of innovation and technology, we are yet again ready to lead the next revolution powered by superior technology," HMSI President and CEO Minoru Kato told reporters here.

With the unveiling of new Activa 125 BS VI, Honda will begin this transition to the upgraded technology in a step-wise approach, he added.

The new BS VI version of the scooter would be 10-15 percent expensive than the BS IV version, Kato said.

The current version of the scooter is priced upto Rs 64,733 (ex showroom Delhi).

The company will manufacture only BS VI version of the Activa 125 and discontinue the BS IV version, HMSI Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

The new model comes with various new features including a jolt-free engine start, programmed fuel injection and new digital analogue metre, among others.