H&M to sell Sabyasachi sarees at its outlets from April 16

Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) will be selling Sabyasachi Collection at its outlets from April 16 this year, according to a top H&M official.

The Sabyasachi x H&M collection will offer a complete wardrobe for both ladies and men, including accessories, and will also be available at Myntra.com and HM.com.

"We will be completing five years of our business in India and we wanted to do something which has not been done before. So, we decided to tie up with designer Sabyasachi," said H&M India CEO Janne Einola.

Einola, though, refused to share the price range.

"Designer fashion is a way to get democratised fashion and get designer clothes available at a much easier at an accessible price point," he added.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is famous for his vibrant and eclectic styles and the handcrafted beauty behind them.

H&M has restricted its fashion to only western wear so far, but the tie-up with designer Sabyasachi will include both western and Indian wear such as sarees.

The company has around 47 stores in India and has aggressively expanded in India in the last five years.

Taking cues from India’s rich textile history, the Sabyasachi x H&M collection will have a mix of modern and traditional silhouettes.

A key highlight of this collection will be Indian textile and print traditions brought to life by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation.

Sabyasachi, hailing from Kolkata, launched his eponymous label in 1999.

Twenty years later he has grown the company to encompass couture, ready-to-wear, fine jewellery and accessories. The designer has five flagship stores across India.